The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) condemns Thursday’s incidents in Skopje that happened before, during, and after the Shkupi – Levski football match. Violence, said the Ministry, is not acceptable in any circumstances, especially not when it results in serious injuries.

The security authorities, MoFA added, have full support when it comes to establishing public peace and order.

“The injured Bulgarian national has received professional and appropriate treatment; he is currently in a stable, but serious condition, and is recovering in a hospital in Skopje following a surgical intervention. Representatives of the Bulgarian Embassy are in constant communication with the injured Bulgarian national and his family members, as well as with the local health authorities. The relevant authorities in Macedonia have already taken and will continue to take the necessary measures for an effective investigation and prosecution of the incidents. As we have mentioned on several occasions in the past, the Republic of Macedonia is a free country, and all who wish to visit the country are welcome. However, this privilege does not imply that it is acceptable to voice insults inside the country, especially not statements which imply territorial pretensions and/or denial and insults on an ethnic, religious or other identity basis,” said the Ministry.

According to the MoFA, as in the past, the relevant authorities will appropriately address any violations of these rules, and all who violate them will have the privilege to stay in the country limited.

“The Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Bulgaria are good neighbors who overcome their political differences through diplomatic means, fostering a culture of good-neighborly dialogue,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.