President Stevo Pendarovski will attend the celebration of the state holiday on August 2 – the day of Ilinden Uprising – at the ASNOM Memorial Center in Pelince, Kumanovo region.

President Pendarovski will also lead a state-church delegation in a visit to the Monastery St. Prohor Pchinski. There he will be welcomed by his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vuchikj. The two presidents will hold a bilateral meeting.