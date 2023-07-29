The Government of DUI and its junior partner SDSM punish the citizens of Ohrid because they massively voted for VMRO-DPMNE in the last local elections, the leader of VMRO-SDPMNE, Hristijan Misckoski, claims.

“That is the kind of politicians we are dealing with, overwhelmed with rage and desire for revenge on their own citizens. In the height of the tourist season, they closed the main entrance to the city, to the largest tourist center in Macedonia! This indicates how detached from reality these people are”, Mickoski commented on the Government’s decision to start construction works on the entrance of the city in July.