The police commissioner of Struga, Driton Ajro, was stabbed yesterday evening.

The attacker is a man from the lawless village of Velesta, which is the regional organized crime center. The attacker fled with his car, and while doing that, hit a pedestrian. He was arrested several hours later.

Ajro is in hospital, in non-life threatening condition. Ajro is the brother of politically linked prosecutor Artan Ajro, recently promoted by the DUI – SDSM regime.