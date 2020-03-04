Zoran Zaev’s “wham bam” judiciary sentenced a journalist to a suspended prison sentence simply because he was reporting about the Racket scandal. In Zaev’s hybrid regime, crime is forgiven, but writing about the crime is a punishable offense, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski after Infomax journalist Aleksandar Mitovski was given a six months suspended prison sentence today.

Mitovski pubilshed the testimony of businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev given to prosecutors who are (timidly) investigating the Racket scandal, which proves that former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev was involved in the affair.

This tramples over the freedom of expression and is another segment of the overall disaster that is affecting our society. I support the journalists no matter which media outlet they come from. The justice is silenced with Louis Vuitton bags but the judiciary won’t be allowed to silence the press. The truth will come out. Racket is just a small fragment of the criminal mosaic of this Government which will be broken into little pieces on April 12, Mickoski said.

VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski added that the sentencing is an attempt to cover up a huge corruption scandal and is an attempt by Zaev to again avoid being investigated over his crimes. “Zaev hopes that his role in the Racket scandal will be left uninvestigated,even as the entire public knows that the trail leads directly to him”.