The death rate of the coronavirus epidemic in Macedonia 4,1 percent said Vladimir Mikic – head of the IJZ institute during a press conference with Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce today.

According to Mikic, most of the patients that developed symptoms were aged between 50 and 59, but patients aging from newborns to 91 were tested positive.

About 24 percent of all who tested positive required hospital treatment. More than half of those had prior illnesses, such as diabetes, heart and other respiratory illnesses, Mikic said. Of those who died, 65 percent were over 60 years of age.

Mikic said that there is no need to increase the testing numbers, insisting that Macedonia is among the top in the region with 4.000 tests conducted pera millon inhabitants.