Prilep police confirmed that the horrific incident reported yesterday, in which a man burnt to death, was murder. M.K. (66) was found dead in his garage and an initial belief was that he committed suicide, but now the police informed that it was one of his neighbors who killed him.

The two go into an argument and the attacker, identified only as D.S., doused the man with a flammable liquid and set him on fire. The victim’s wife found the body after noticing smoke.