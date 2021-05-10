Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce insistied that the efficacy rate of the Sinovac vaccine is 70 percent, not 50 percent as is often reported. Filipce tried to defend the decision to order 500,000 doses of this vaccine which many are worried will just lull the recipients into a false sense of security.

Demand is high and we want to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of the summer months, Filipce said today, adding that Sinovac is the only company that could deliver 500,000 doses of the vaccine.

A Brazilian study of the Sinovac vaccine found tha it has a protection rate of just 50 percent. The vaccine is mainly used in China, Indonesia, Brasil and Turkey.

Meanwhile, a new shipment of 10,000 Pfizer vaccines will arrive to Macedonia today.