VMRO-DPMNE has communication with all major opposition parties, and of course, it supports any sincere initiative aimed at overthrowing this government, which is a record holder in terms of inflation, poverty and crime, says the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE Vlado Misajlovski, when asked to comment on Bilal Kasami’s proposal to first have early parliamentary elections and then constitutional amendments.

Misajlovski stressed that it is inevitable to hold early parliamentary elections because the situation in the country is becoming more and more alarming and dramatic because Macedonia is stuck in crime and corruption, as he said it would be best if Kovacevski himself stepped down and did not do additional damage to the country.

For any more detailed scenario that would be in that direction at this time, we would refrain from public commenting because it contains details about which all political actors who want changes should all agree for this to happen, he said.

We believe that the extraordinary elections in the following year are inevitable because the situation is alarming and will be even more dramatic. We have a country stuck in corruption, crime and economic crisis, a country without negotiations with the EU, and with numerous conditions for them to begin. It would be best for Kovacevski to withdraw himself and not endanger the country further. Instead of serving DUI, it is good that he starts serving the people. That is why I would say that it is inevitable that there will be elections next year and that will happen, said Misajlovski.