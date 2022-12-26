Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, today expressed confidence that the constitutional amendments will be adopted next year, stressing that there is nothing controversial in the inclusion of Bulgarians, Montenegrins and Croats in the Constitution, and he assessed the remarks of certain political entities as daily political choreography in an attempt to gain some political points. Osmani emphasizes that next week the talks will be intensified to secure a two-thirds majority, which is needed to vote on the need to open the Constitution.

Today, at the annual press briefing, he emphasized that it is extremely dishonest to put one of the most important issues for the citizens – membership in the EU, in the day-to-day political bickering and added that he thinks that in the course of the next year, all political actors will see that.

Османи одговараше на новинарско прашање во врска со ставот кој го изнесе Билал Касами, односно поддршка за уставните измени во замена за предвремени избори следната пролет или во спротивно најави радикализација на чекорите, кои ќе ги преземат или протести.

When asked about the position expressed by Bilal Kasami, that is, support for the constitutional amendments in exchange for early elections next spring or otherwise, he announced radicalization of the steps they will take or protests, Osmani noted that no party is on the line of the position that the rights of ethnic communities should not be respected, stressing that also yesterday the leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski came out with the position that they have “nothing against the Bulgarian people, but against Bulgarian blackmail”.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that he expects support, because, as he pointed out, no one has anything against the content of the amendments, but he added that everyone is aware that this process is already incorporated in the negotiation process with the EU and there is no other alternative.

Regarding the possibility of new blockades by Bulgaria and if there is a change in the Constitution, Osmani said that there is no basis for that in the documents they signed and in the framework, but added that not only Sofia, but also other members can block us, if they want, given that decisions in the EU are made by consensus. He added that this is precisely why this relationship with Bulgaria is currently being built, in order that in the future there will not be any argument for new blockades.