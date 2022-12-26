In the midst of crises, which significantly impoverished the Macedonian people during this period, the company for the production of photovoltaic modules “Pikcell Group”, owned by Prime Minister Kovacevski’s close friend, Goran Paunov, recently received state aid in the amount of 521,413 euros, Levica alarms.

The controversial “Pikcell Group”, in which Kovacevski was a co-owner, continues to empty the state treasury. Namely, despite numerous reactions from the public, a week ago another 7,812 euros were transferred from the account of the Innovation Fund of this company. Through agreements for financial support from the Government, “Pikcell Group” received state aid in the amount of MKD 27,262,082 from December 30, 2019, to December 30, 2021. Through projects from the Innovation and Technological Development Fund, this company received MKD 4,804,848 in the period from 2020 to 2022. The anti-corruption commission remains silent about all government affairs. It is clear that the biggest generator of corruption and poverty is the top of this government, which, following the example of the businesses of the Zaev family, continues to drain the budget – this time through the Kovacevski family, says Levica.