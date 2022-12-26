We understand that Prime Minister Kovacevski is in an unenviable situation and has no political capacity and legitimacy to lead the Government, he interprets the political positions of the BESA Movement differently, said the leader of BESA, Bilal Kasami.

The request for early parliamentary elections is a request of the majority of citizens because this government does not derive from the legitimacy obtained from the last parliamentary elections, therefore the prime minister should not mix theses for constitutional amendments and early elections. When we talk about the constitutional amendments, the BESA Movement once again confirms its position that it demands to remove the term “20%” and replace it with the term “Albanian language”. Dear Prime Minister, anyone who is against the language of a people, especially in the circumstances of Macedonia, it is necessarily against European values and the European Union, emphasized Kasami.