VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski said that elections should be held only after healthcare experts agree that it is safe to do so. Misajlovski spoke to Kanal 5 TV at a time when the ruling SDSM party is pushing for elections as soon as possible.

Healthcare authorities should say that the pandemic is fully receded and that elections can take place. As an opposition party, we are definitely eager to have elections, but the health of our citizens comes first, Misajlovski said.

He added that he is aware of all the speculations that SDSM will push voters to go to the polls wearing masks, gloves, protective suits. “We need to have a normal campaign in which the voters will feel comfortable about voting”, Misajlovski said.

It’s believed that SDSM is pushing for so-called “corona elections” fearing a major economic downturn later in the year, which would further reduce the popularity of the leftist party.