The position of VMRO-DPMNE is that we will neither negotiate nor accept to form a joint government with the mafia, and we said that immediately, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Vlado Misajlovski said on the “Sto ne e jasno” show on TV Alfa in relation to Zoran Zaev’s proposal for a broad government.

Misajlovski stressed that VMRO-DPMNE will never support someone like Zaev who sells the identity and history, and as we have seen in the elections he won by bribery, while in the meantime he is persecuting the opposition.

This bluff of Zaev was also a message to his coalition partners, to the smaller parties in the coalition. They have huge problems in the coalition and the government, their organs, institutions, government and Parliament are not functioning. There was no quorum for work even today. They boasted that they secured a large majority, and now it came down to checking if there is a majority, says Misajlovski.

Misajlovski pointed out that Zaev’s intentions, as always, are dishonest and he will try with all possible mechanisms, blackmail and threats to keep that bunch in power.