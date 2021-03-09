Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced in Tuesday’s interview with Sitel TV that vaccines from several manufacturers are expected to arrive by the end of this month. He also revealed that he had contacted people from the secret services around the world.

The Pfizer agreement has been signed. 21,000 vaccines are expected to arrive by the end of March. Larger quantities will start arriving in April-May. Through Covax we expect 20-30,000 doses to arrive by the end of March. We expect the Chinese vaccines to arrive in March as well. Things depend on the total quantities produced in the world. We send the last letters to AstraZeneca Austria. Although we have previously contacted AstraZeneca Britain. I contacted the secret services for help, people who were diplomats, and now are MI6 heads and the like, said Zaev.