Prime Minister Zoran Zaev says he did not offer a broad coalition set to happen but only opened the topic, adding it is a model of governance that could prove to be the best for the country.
I did not offer a broad coalition. I shared an idea worth contemplating, let our people think, Zaev told Sitel TV on Tuesday.
He says that together more can be done for the state, for it to be more efficient, better.
The offer can happen in a month, after the local elections, it can happen at the next parliamentary elections… But someone needs to open this topic. This is part of my new policy, said Zaev.
Comments are closed for this post.