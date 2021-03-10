The overnight curfew order goes into force today. As of 22h, all citizens will be required to stay in their homes, until 5 in the morning, for the next 22 days.

Exceptions to the rule are holders of passes issued by the Public Administration Ministry. Vital companies can also issue permits to their employees. Passengers going to and from the airports can also move freely but will need to present their airplane tickets. Citizens who require urgent medical care can leave their homes but need to call the 192 emergency line to announce this.