The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Vlado Misajlovski, spoke Monday in an interview with the “Sto ne e jasno” show about the current political situation, the blockades organized by VMRO-DPMNE against the secret negotiations and sales by Zaev and Buckovski in the agreement with Bulgaria.

Confirmation of what the Macedonian citizens think about Zoran Zaev and his policies are those negative shouts that took place in Romania before the Macedonia – Austria match, ie that his presence is undesirable. In my opinion, the football players who in the eyes of the Macedonian people are national heroes, must not be associated in any way with politicians, especially not with politicians who revoke their right to perform as Macedonians from the Republic of Macedonia, says Misajlovski.

Zoran Zaev allowed Macedonia to accept a common history, which is a great betrayal on a large scale, because even the youngest children know that we have our own and unique history. We as a state do not need to prove to anyone whether Goce Delcev, Dame Gruev and the others were Macedonians, that is an indisputable fact, there is no need for it to be discussed or negotiated. Avoiding the details of the agreement that Zaev and Buckovski are preparing, only proves the secret intentions of the government and the new betrayal that they want to happen, adds Misajlovski.