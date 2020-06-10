A woman from Kocani is under investigation for child neglect after she abandoned her nine month infant on the side of the road.

The 21 year old woman was caring for five children alone after her husband left for Germany several weeks ago, but was neglectful in the duties. She left four of the older children with her mother in law, but the youngest one was found abandoned on the side of a road.

Kocani police is investigating the case and is preparing charges for neglect.