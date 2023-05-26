There is pressure on VMRO-DPMNE MPs and the leadership, sometimes more subtle, other times more direct, even obvious to everyone, VMRO-DPMNE MP and member of the party EB, Antonio Milosovski said on Thursday in an interview with the Alfa TV.

“The ruling elite pleads with the foreign representatives to persuade the opposition. They never talk about projects, their principal request is more foreign pressure on the opposition. However, 44 VMRO-DPMNE and coalition MPs won’t vote in favor of the initiative for constitutional amendments, and at least two MPs from the ruling majority are also against the initiative”, Milosevski said.