The Parliament on Monday adopted the Law on Amendments to the Criminal Code, proposed by the Government.

The Law on Ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the European Union on the operational activities carried out by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency in the Republic of Macedonia was also adopted.

The MPs also adopted the Decision to send members of the Army of the Republic of Macedonia to participate in the international operation of the European Union “ALTEA” in Bosnia and Herzegovina (May 2023 to November 2023).