The mayor of Strumica, Kostadin Kostadinov, is following in the footsteps of his predecessor and mentor Zoran Zaev, building an octopus of companies owned by close family members, with which Strumica and the Strumica region are being criminally usurped, says Levica, revealing that the brother-in-law of Kostadinov, Nikola Milusev stepped into the business world for the first time in the last few months, founding as many as five companies – two for electricity production, two for construction and one driving school!

Without any previous business experience, Kostadinov’s brother-in-law is rapidly building a business empire since Kostadinov is the mayor of Strumica. The establishment of companies for the production of electricity, following the example of the wife and godfather of Dimitar Kovacevski, is equal to military profiteering, in conditions where citizens pay an enormous price for electricity. We remind the public that this is not the first case of nepotism and suspected conflict of interest related to Kostadinov. Earlier, he was caught in a scandal for employing his mother in a state institution, without proper education and no qualifications, according to the party.

Levica calls on all competent institutions, especially the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the conditions under which these companies were founded, the suspicions of corruption and conflict of interest, as well as the origin of the money with which they were founded.