Thank you for the great victory we won together and for your strong faith in a better and more prosperous future, said VMRO-DPMNE mayoral candidate in Aerodrom Timco Mucunski. Mucunski is on the verge of a first round win in the urban district that supported SDSM in 2016, but since turned sharply against Zaev.

The citizens clearly showed that it is high time for efficient and quality changes in our society, and that the time of false and unfulfilled promises has passed. Dear fellow citizens, your clearly expressed will is a great obligation for us to meet your expectations and to realize the high goals we put forward, Mucunski said.