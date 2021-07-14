In an interview with Republika, VMRO-DPMNE official Timco Mucunski says that Zoran Zaev and his SDSM party are not serious about supporting the resolution that would set clear red lines in the negotiations with Bulgaria. After VMRO proposed the resolution, SDSM initially protested it, then Zaev announced that he will sign on to it, only to eventually say he can’t support it because it doesn’t use the imposed name “Republic of North Macedonia”.

For a long period of time, the behavior of Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi is undemoratic and he is reading the Constitution and the rules of the Parliament as he sees fit. If the ruling majority wanted to have the resolution on the agenda, they would have done it by now. Instead, we see them hypocritically say that they support the positions in the resolution, but refuse to adopt it. SDSM often changes its position on different issues and I would not be surprised if they reversed on this issue as well, Mucunski said.

The resolution would affirm the historic and territorial continuity of the Maecdonian people and VMRO-DPMNE asked that all parties in Parliament sign on to it. Mucunski said that, unlike the Bulgarian declaration which laid claims on Macedonian history and national identity, this proposed resolution is not provocative, and will not harm Macedonia’s EU integration.