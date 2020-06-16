SDSM needs to be held accountable both for mishandling the epidemic and for the economy, said VMRO-DPMNE official Timco Mucunski during a TV debate this evening.

Healthcare policies were created for the purpose of ensuring quick elections. This is what SDSM was pushing for. During the entire dialogue we insisted that there must be preconditions that need to be met before we can hold general elections. it’s a fact that the country needs functional institutions but the decisive factor was the situation with the coronavirus, Mucunski said.

Macedonia is currently undergoing a massive Second Wave of the epidemic that surpasses the presumed peak in mid April. Yet, the ruling SDSM party demanded elections as early as June 21, hoping that low turnout elections will be to its advantage. The vote is now scheduled for July 15.