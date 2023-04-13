An audit of the finances of the municipality of Aracinovo found many irregularities. Chief problems are the failure of municipal authorities to collect property taxes, as well as a number of lesser taxes, and the non-payment of electricity bills, for which this part of Skopje is notorious.

EVN Macedonia tried to collect the huge unpaid electricity bill from the village, but due to political considerations had to restore power to Aracinovo. The village is known as the base of powerful Albanian drug gangs and was the center of the 2001 Albanian insurgency in Macedonia.