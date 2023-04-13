Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said that the highway contract his deputy Artan Grubi negotiated with Bechtel is not classified as secret but never the less, it will not be published.

It has a level of confidentiality. It can’t be classified as secret, and is not classified as such, but it has a confidentiality clause, Kovacevski said.

The no-bid 1.3 billion EUR contract to build several highways across Macedonia is currently under scrutiny for the way the Government agreed to amend half a dozen laws, or pay high fines if it doesn’t do so.