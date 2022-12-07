This morning, some of the high schools in Skopje received bomb threats again. According to the media, there are reports of bombs in two high schools, “Rade Jovcevski Korcagin” and “Josip Broz Tito”.

Some of the students are leaving the schools, others have already left and anti-terror checks are underway.

Police teams arrive on the ground for inspection.

In the past period, there were various reports of bombs placed in high schools in Skopje as well as in a primary school in Kriva Palanka.

Earlier, a minor was arrested by the police for sending emails with threatening content about planting bombs in several high schools in Skopje.