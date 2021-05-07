The purchase of a piece of firefighting equipment by the city of Skopje was corrupt on several counts, said VMRO-DPMNE official Vladimi Neloski.

The Armor Plus company, which was contracted by the city of Skopje to buy a new firefighting truck from Hungary and was paid twice more than the vehicle is actually worth, is owned by an in-law of Viktorija Madic Avramovska, secretary of Mayor Petre Silegov. Today, Neloski revealed that the procurement contract was drawn up by Mihajlo Ivanov, father of SDSM member of the city Council Mihaela Ivanova. Mayor Silegov said that the purchase is lawful but also added that he is not an expert and the contract was prepared by relevant city authorities. The fact that it was prepared on the technical side by the father of a Council member now raises new doubts in the whole deal.

The truck, paid 1.7 million EUR when the same vehicle was purchased by the city of Zagreb for just 800,000 EUR, is only one of the suspicious deals awarded to the company Armor Plus. Since Silegov was elected Mayor in 2017, the company won contracts worth a total of four million EUR from the city and other public institutions. Madic was recently also in the news after she was reportedly recorded ordering a lawyer who had a contract with the city to hire two SDSM party members in his office.