The Albanian-language news portal “Indeks” wrote that Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO DPMNE, owns a house in the Skopje neighborhood of Kozle worth one million euros. Mickoski immediately denied the news, calling on the institutions in the country to check all his property and the property of his family, and if they find anything that is not in accordance with the law, to arrest him immediately.

I have neither bought nor I own hidden property and I demand that the media close to SDSM and DUI apologize to me for the lies they published, and if they don’t do that, I will seek justice through a court process, says Hristijan Mickoski.

The “Indeks” news portal is run from the offices of Artan Grubi, the first deputy prime minister and minister of political system and inter-community relations, who tries to cover the scandal about how to get to a store worth half a million euros through several news articles.

The news portal is managed by Astrit Ajdari. Or the portal itself is run by Artan Grubi, who is at the center of the affair for the acquisition of a store worth half a million euros for a pro forma sum of 100 thousand euros.