I have neither bought nor I own hidden property and I demand that the media close to SDSM and DUI apologize to me for the lies they published, and if they don’t do that, I will seek justice through a court process, says Hristijan Mickoski, leader of the largest opposition party VMRO DPMNE.

He calls on the institutions to check all his property and the property of his family and if they find something that is not in accordance with the law, to arrest him immediately.

Because soon the end of criminals in politics will be hellish, I promise you, Mickoski writes in a post on Facebook.

Today is Procka and I forgive them for what they are doing to me and my family and that is why the media close to DUI (a person employed in the office of Artan Grubi) and SDSM (Xhabir Derala) have 24 hours to apologize to me for the lies they published, and if they don’t do that, I will seek justice through a court process, Mickoski writes.

According to Mickoski, DUI gave the order, and SDSM complied.