Official delegations, representatives from state institutions and organizations, representatives from the international community in the country, pay their respects on Sunday to the late President Boris Trajkovski, as part of tributes marking 19 years from his death after he was killed in a plane crash in Rotimlja near Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 19th anniversary of President Boris Trajkovski’s death was observed at the Skopje-based Butel cemetery.

The late President’s wife Vilma Trajkovska, and a delegation of the President’s Office led by President Stevo Pendarovski, as well as a delegation of the Parliament led by Vice-President Goran Misovski laid flowers at Trajkovski’ grave and paid their respects.

A delegation of the Government, including Deputy PM for good governance policies Slavica Grkovska, Minister of Local Self-Government Risto Penov, and Deputy Minister of Transport Bekim Rexhepi also laid flowers in honor of President Trajkovski in the Butel cemetery.

Also, a delegation of Macedonia’s Army, representatives from the “Boris Trajkovski” foundation, representative of the diplomatic corps in the country, as well as representatives of pariamentary political parties paid tribute to the late President.

A Government delegation led by Labor Minister Jovanka Trenchevska laid flowers at the monument of President Boris Trajkovski in his hometown Strumica earlier on Sunday.

Tributes are also paid in Rotimlja, organized by Bosnia and Herzegovina and Macedonia’s institutions, with a Government delegation led by Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, as well as Macedonia’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Ekrem Ebibi, representatives from the Embassy, and representatives from President Stevo Pendarovski’s Office.

In addition, Bosnia and Herzegovina top officials also pay tribute in Rotimlja. This year the delegation is led by Bosnian Minister of Security Nenad Nešić, alongside a delegation of the City of Mostar.