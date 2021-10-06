You know this gangster that is now mayor, and what he did, but you also know before how it was done and how much was done before and you can make a difference. SDSM’s feature is that gangsters rule the party. That is a key difference between us and SDSM, said the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski at Wednesday’s rally in Zelenikovo.

Nikoloski stressed that the key difference between VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM is that in SDSM there are those few who got rich during the transition, while the rest are in VMRO-DPMNE and that is why we are the absolute majority and that is why we will convincingly win this election he added.

He said that the current mayor from SDSM after October 17 will be held accountable for the crime in the municipality which is full of SDSM gangsters.

Nikoloski called on the citizens to vote for the candidate for mayor of the municipality of Zelenikovo from VMRO-DPMNE, emphasizing that every vote for the smaller political parties is in fact a vote for Zoran Zaev and SDSM.