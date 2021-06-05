Answering a reporter’s question regarding the announcement of Ali Ahmeti that DUI is becoming a green party, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President, Aleksandar Nikoloski, said that in the absence of projects and ideas, the ruling coalition SDSM-DUI deals with PR tools.

Nikoloski added that DUI is returning to its roots, ie, as he pointed out, that is how DUI started in 2001 as a green party from the mountains of Macedonia.