I expect this government to fall in a few weeks, and then early parliamentary elections will follow, said today the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, in an interview with “Sto ne e jasno” on TV Alfa.

It is a lie that Macedonia starts negotiations by accepting the proposal, Albania will start negotiations and that’s why we are reacting fiercely. And what the mood is can be seen from the fact that for 6 days in a row without special logistics and organization, with just one call there are massive protests and mobilization of the people. I believe that if it were not for the economic crisis as it is, nor for gasoline as expensive as it is, which is again the government’s fault, there would have been many more people, but those who cannot come to Skopje are mobilized in their cities, said Nikoloski.