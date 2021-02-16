VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Hungarian Ambassador Laszlo Istvan Dux, as part of his meetings as newly appointed chairman of th National Euro-Integration Council.
After the meeting , Nikoloski said that he informed Ambassador Dux about the planned activities of the Council and its role in actively pursuing Macedonia’s EU prospects.
We also discussed about the friendly relations of our two countries, current events, regional politics, the fight against corruption and organized crime, and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemics and the process of vaccination, Nikoloski said.
