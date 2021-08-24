VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski warned that the SDSM party officials in the Gazi Baba district in Skopje are pushing changes to the zoning plan to allow the construction of more heavy, polluting plants next to the Zelezara iron smelter.

Even though we are months away from elections, the Gazi Baba Mayor and his administration are still trying to zone in new factories in this area, potentially polluting the whole of Skopje. Our Council members are outspoken in revealing this scandal and in opposing it, but Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov is supporting this attempt, for lucrative reasons, Nikoloski said.

In an event with VMRO supporters, Nikoloski also warned that the SDSM led local administration is also trying to give the Gazi Baba town hall and the land it sits on to a company from Kosovo, for development. “Under their proposal, the municipality will get very little office space. Is it so difficult to find a Macedonian company to pursue this deal with, but has to look for so-called investors in Kosovo”, Nikolski asked.