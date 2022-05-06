VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski announced additional steps, beyond the blockade of Parliament that starts next week, if the SDSM – DUI led Government doesn’t agree to a date for early elections. Nikoloski said that Macedonia is in a disastrous state and that the Government is clearly incompetent, which makes early elections a necessity.

All should remember that VMRO-DPMNE has the largest group in Parliament, won a convincing victory in the local elections and that we have a large majority of the citizens behind us. Zaev resigned after the local elections, and when a Prime Minister resigns, the country goes to elections. Nobody tries to pull stunts like this, with an unelected Prime Minister, Nikoloski said during a 360 interview.

He added that if the party leaders don’t reach agreement at their expected meeting, VMRO-DPMNE has other means to force early elections, whether through its blockade of Parliament or through the municipalities it controls.