Warm and sunny weekend expected Macedonia 07.05.2022 / 9:56 Weather forecasters are predicting a warm and sunny weekend. Daily highs will reach between 18 and 24 degrees. The capital Skopje will see highs of 23 degrees. Next week we can also expect warm weather but with rains in the afternoons.
