VMRO-DPMNE Vice-President Aleksandar Nikoloski said he expects his party to win 61 seats in the next Parliament. This would allow VMRO to form the Government and decide which ethnic Albanian partner to take on, a move which Nikoloski said will be driven by policy alignment.

With regard to the economy, we will ensure significantly higher investment levels and higher wages. We will speed up the reforms that are important for EU membership. I expect that VMRO-DPMNE will score a convincing victory, with a huge difference in votes against SDSM, given the high level of disappointment among the voters in SDSM and their crime and corruption, Nikoloski told the Fokus magazine.