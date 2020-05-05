VMRO-DPMNE official doctor Igor Nikolov warned that the Government is reducing the number of coronavirus tests that are being conducted and this had led to a drop in the number of confirmed cases.

There are hospitals where the bulk of workers are Covid-19 positive but are not being tested. What is the purpose of this? How are we to know the actual numbers if we are not testing? All neighboring countries are working to improve their testing only here the Government fails to realize that the testing mustn’t be used for advancing their political propaganda. We appeal again that the testing is conducted by a professional institution with a serious approach, Nikolov said.

The SDSM led Government is pushing for elections to be held as soon as possible and is citing the reduced number of infections to support its narrative that the epidemic is receding. Macedonia reached the peak of daily confirmed cases of over a 100 a month ago but since then the numbers have fallen to low double digits.