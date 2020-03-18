The EU Summit at which the date for accession negotiations for our country was to be discussed has been postponed. Heads of state and government will not travel to Brussels for the ordinary European Council for the first time.

The EU Council will be postponed to a later date.

Since the coronavirus pandemic on the European continent has intensified, most ministerial meetings in the EU have been held via video conferencing.

We have confirmed the need to work together and do everything necessary to resolve the crisis and its consequences. The priority is the health of our citizens, they say.

The next chance for date for Macedonia will be in May at the Zagreb Summit.