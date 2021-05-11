An officer of the Macedonian Army is currently being transported to Macedonia from the Central African Republic, after he contracted an African strain of the coronavirus.

Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska said that the officer is feeling well and was supposed to return to the country after a six months tour on a EU led mission, but is instead being med-evacuated. The field hospital in CAR was not equipped to care for him if the situation takes a turn for the worse, so he will be treated at the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje.

A special isolation regime will be put in place to prevent this strain of the virus from spreading.