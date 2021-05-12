As there is great interest in the public about which of the high-level structures in the Ministry of Interior knew about the issuance of 214 passports to drug bosses under assumed identity in the “Mafia” case, today I asked MP Spasovski a written parliamentary question related to his assistant minister: Whether in the period October-December 2020 the head of the Ministry of Interior for International Cooperation and Interpol, Refik Qerimi, had one or more meetings with the mobster Sedat Peker, wanted by Interpol on international arrest warrant? Could the documents provided for the international mobster Sedat Peker by the National Security Agency help this topic?, MP Antonio Milososki wrote on Facebook.