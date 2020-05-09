VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski congratulated to the Macedonian public on the day of Europe and on the day celebrating victory over Fascism. Mickoski said that the Macedonian people deserve to live with European values, and to free themselves from the current regime.

We mustn’t forget that our partisans, as heirs to the Ilinden epic and the komiti fighters, paid a dear price for our liberty. We celebrate a Europe of values on a day of freedom and solidarity. A Europe triumphant over regimes who violate human rights and trample over their people, Mickoski said.

He pointed to reports, such as from Freedom House, that indicate that Macedonia is currently under a hybrid regime, and lacks basic freedoms, is deeply sunk under a weight of corruption and crime, with the leadership of the Government involved in extortion, and internationally faces renewed blockades and demands for concessions.