An employee at the Oncology Clinic has been infected with the coronavirus, TV 24 reports.

This information was confirmed by the director Nino Vasev, who received the information from the family of the infected person.

The patient is hospitalized in the “8 September 8” hospital and according to the information of TV 24, she has been placed on oxygen.

According to Vasev, the infected person worked as a transporter and transported medical supplies, and in some cases patients for additional examinations outside the Oncology Clinic.