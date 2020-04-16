A 50-year-old coronavirus patient from the Struga region has passed away at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases, the Health Ministry said in a press release Thursday.

The patient was admitted at the hospital on March 27, and put on a ventilator the following day.

In the past 24 hours, 107 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country, of which in Skopje – 28, Kumanovo – 44, Debar – 2, Stip – 1, Prilep – 11, Tetovo – 5, Struga – 1, Veles – 4, Bitola – 6, Kavadarci – 1, Gostivar – 2, Kocani -1, Kicevo -1.

Five coronavirus patients from the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and 18 others who were treated at home have recovered from the virus.

The total tally of COVID-19 patients in North Macedonia stands at 1081.

Of these, in Skopje – 367, Kumanovo – 306, Debar – 51, Stip – 32, Prilep – 100, Tetovo – 48, Struga – 50, Veles – 40, Bitola – 15, Ohrid – 7, Kavadarci – 4, Gostivar – 12, Gevgelija – 4, Strumica – 2, Kriva Palanka – 4, Radovis – 4, Krusеvo – 3, Kocani – 26, Probistip – 2, Kicevo – 2, Negotino – 2.

660 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours. Of these, 468 through the Institute for Public Health, 21 through the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, 22 through the Avicena lab, 23 through the Biotek lab, 126 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic. A total of 10,422 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia, the press release read.

11 new patients have been hospitalized at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases, bringing the total number of people treated there for COVID-19 to 62. 18 of them are in critical condition and five have been put on a ventilator.

11 new patients were also hospitalized at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje, bringing the total number of people treated there for COVID-19 to 38. Eight of them are in critical condition and six have been put on a ventilator.

Eight patients are currently being treated for coronavirus at the Bitola hospital, two of which need oxygen support. Eight other coronavirus patients in the city are being treated for the infection at home.

In Stip, eight coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital and 18 more are being treated at home, the press release read.