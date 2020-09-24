Only four high schools received approval from the Education Ministry to conduct in-person education, based on their readiness to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Two of the schools are in Skopje and they accomodate students with disabilities or visual impairment. Another is the privately ran International School in Skopje and the final approval went to the agricultural high school in Bitola, due to the practical nature of the teaching. Several other high school who focus on trades, art and sports also received approval to conduct part of their teaching in person. But overwhelmingly, high school education will take place online.