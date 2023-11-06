Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani anticipates an unbiased report from the European Commission (EC), one that acknowledges accomplishments while highlighting the country’s deficiencies. He emphasizes the country’s readiness to address shortcomings through the opening of chapters in preparation for EU membership. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s visit underscored the importance of swift reforms for EU accession. Osmani responds to questions about constitutional changes, placing responsibility on those obstructing the nation’s European path.

Regarding his ambassadorial post in Paris, Osmani notes some delays and the need for the President’s involvement in interviews with ambassadorial candidates to expedite the process. He also supports the Diplomatic Syndicate’s request for salary raises, acknowledging the low salaries of Macedonian diplomats in the regional context and emphasizing their deserved equitable compensation.