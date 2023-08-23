As part of his working visit to Spain, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani met with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. Their talks focused on Macedonia’s European dossier, with Osmani briefing the EU’s diplomacy chief on the progress of the constitutional amendments process, as a task ensuring a smooth path to full-fledged EU membership for the country, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release Wednesday.

“With the adoption of the constitutional amendments, Macedonia is set to prove that it is ready for EU membership while expecting the Union to conclude accession talks by the end of 2030. Therefore, neither the country nor the Union must allow any possible regressions from the goal,” said Osmani.

Assuring Borrell of the Government’s efforts to Europeanize the entire political system through the already established necessary reforms, reflected in the positive reports of the European Commission, Osmani welcomed the European Commission’s Growth Plan as a timely response to the country’s request for greater integration and benefit for the citizens along the path to membership.

“Greater integration ahead of EU membership is in our interest, but also in the Union’s interest: a more developed partner today, means a more useful ally tomorrow,” said Osmani at the meeting.

Osmani and Borrell spoke about other current topics as well, with an emphasis on the latest developments in the region. They also spoke about the cooperation between the EU and OSCE, which is chaired by Minister Osmani, said the press release.